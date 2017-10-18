Eni Aluko feels ‘vindicated’ by FA apology but accuses chief exec Martin Glenn of conduct ‘bordering on blackmail’

Eni Aluko feels “vindicated” after an investigation concluded former England women's manager Mark Sampson made remarks which were "discriminatory on grounds of race" towards her and England team-mate Drew Spence.

Independent barrister Katharine Newton concluded in her final report - published on Wednesday - that Sampson was not racist, but that he twice made "ill-judged attempts at humour" towards the players.

Football Association chief executive Martin Glenn has "sincerely apologised" to Aluko and Spence over Sampson's remarks, calling them "not acceptable".

Aluko, giving evidence to the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport select committee, said: "My overwhelming emotion is relief, it has been a long process getting to this point.

"I've been put in this situation, and was always honest and truthful about those comments and other comments I made about the culture under Mark Sampson.

"I feel vindicated and relieved, It suggests it was all worth it."

Aluko claimed the FA was "dismissive" when she first made her allegation that Sampson had told her to make sure her Nigerian relatives did not bring the Ebola virus to the friendly against Germany at Wembley in November 2014.

Sampson denied that claim, along with another allegation that he asked a mixed-race player - Spence - if she had been arrested before, and then jokingly suggested she had been arrested four times.

