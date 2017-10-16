Eni Aluko to learn whether Mark Sampson has been found guilty of racial abuse

Eni Aluko alleges Mark Sampson told her to make sure her Nigerian relatives did not bring Ebola to an England match at Wembley - Getty Images

Eni Aluko is on the brink of learning whether Mark Sampson has been found guilty of racially abusing her and her England team-mate, or whether he has been cleared for a third time.

Telegraph Sport can reveal that the Football Association is planning to submit the findings of a reopened investigation into the Sampson scandal to a parliamentary inquiry into sport governance ahead of a Digital, Culture, Media & Sport select committee hearing on Wednesday.

The FA last month reinstructed the barrister Katharine Newton, who carried out the second of two probes into the affair, after Drew Spence came forward to corroborate Aluko’s claims that Sampson had asked her mixed-race Chelsea team-mate how many time she had been arrested.

Aluko also alleges Sampson - sacked last month over “inappropriate” relationships with players in his previous job - told her personally to make sure her Nigerian relatives did not bring Ebola to an England match at Wembley.

Provided it is ready in time, Newton’s report into her reopened investigation will be issued tomorrow to the FA, which would provide the findings to the DCMS select committee for publication on Wednesday.

The committee will then hear testimony from both Aluko - who will also submit written evidence - and her former England team-mate, Lianne Sanderson, before grilling FA chairman Greg Clarke, chief executive Martin Glenn, technical director Dan Ashworth and human resources director Rachel Brace over their handling of the Sampson scandal.

It is nearly a month since the FA sacked Sampson Credit: Getty Images More