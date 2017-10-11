Eni Aluko left out of first England squad since Mark Sampson sacking

Eni Aluko has been limited to two substitute appearances for Chelsea this season - NurPhoto

Eni Aluko has been left out of Mo Marley’s first squad as England Women’s interim manager for next week’s friendly in France.

Aluko, who has not played for her country since accusing former boss Mark Sampson of racist abuse last year, failed to earn a recall following his sacking for “inappropriate” relationships with players in his previous job.

Chelsea striker Aluko finished last season as top scorer in the Women’s Super League but has been limited to two substitute appearances in the opening three games of the current campaign.

She has still managed a goal in that time and said in August she retained a desire to add to her 102 caps.

Marley opted to name virtually the same squad to that selected by Sampson for last month’s 6-0 opening World Cup qualifying thrashing of Russia on what turned out to be the eve of his sacking.

Mo Marley is in temporary charge of the Lionesses Credit: PA More