Eni Aluko left out of first England squad since Mark Sampson sacking
Eni Aluko has been left out of Mo Marley’s first squad as England Women’s interim manager for next week’s friendly in France.
Aluko, who has not played for her country since accusing former boss Mark Sampson of racist abuse last year, failed to earn a recall following his sacking for “inappropriate” relationships with players in his previous job.
Chelsea striker Aluko finished last season as top scorer in the Women’s Super League but has been limited to two substitute appearances in the opening three games of the current campaign.
She has still managed a goal in that time and said in August she retained a desire to add to her 102 caps.
Marley opted to name virtually the same squad to that selected by Sampson for last month’s 6-0 opening World Cup qualifying thrashing of Russia on what turned out to be the eve of his sacking.
The Football Association was unable to say whether she had spoken to Aluko about her omission, while a spokesperson for the striker could not be reached for comment.
The FA indicated the injured Karen Bardsley and Ellen White had been contacted by Marley, who is also without Laura Bassett due to commitments with her Australian club, Canberra United.
Marley said: “The squad put in an excellent performance against Russia last month and we want to keep that momentum going against France.
“We know France are an excellent side and it will be a tough challenge for us. It’s a good opportunity for me to see the players in action against top opposition, especially considering our two important home World Cup qualifiers next month.
“I am really looking forward to working with this group of staff and players over the next three games.”
England Under-19 manager Marley will also lead the side in their final two games of 2017, against Bosnia & Herzegovina and Kazakhstan next month.
Sampson has repeatedly denied racially abusing Aluko and her Chelsea team-mate, Drew Spence.
He was also cleared by two investigations, although the second of those was reopened last month after Spence came forward to corroborate Aluko’s allegations.