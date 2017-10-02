Eniola Aluko scores for first time after Mark Sampson controversy while Manchester City beat rivals Arsenal

The forward helped fire Chelsea to a 6-0 victory against Sunderland: Getty

Eniola Aluko was at the mark for Chelsea Ladies this weekend as Emma Hayes’ side clinched a 6-0 victory at Sunderland.

This was the forward’s first goal since accusations of “bullying and discrimination” against the recently dismissed England manager Mark Sampson were made public.

Gemma Davison (2), Fran Kirby, Ji Son-Yun and Erein Cuthbert completed the rout in another typically authoritative display from last season’s title runners-up.

This was the second time in as many weeks that Chelsea Ladies have fired six unanswered goals past a side, having beaten Bristol City 6-0 last week.

Elsewhere, it was a memorable weekend for Birmingham City who recorded their first Women’s Super League victory of the new season.

Strikes from Ellen White and Charlie Wellings were enough to edge the side past Everton.

Chloe Kelly pulled one back for the visitors after the restart but the side failed to find an equaliser with Everton yet to pick up any points in the WSL this season.

Manchester City joined Chelsea in maintaining their 100 per cent start to the season as they picked up three points in a seven-goal thriller against Arsenal.

The hosts secured a 5-2 victory over their title rivals after pulling away in the second half.

Reading beat Liverpool 3-0 in the Friday night game at Select Security Stadium

The scoreline had stood at 2-2 after 47 minutes but Georgia Stanway’s 70th minute goal helped to open the floodgates.

Goals from Izzy Christiansen and Jill Scott went on to seal the deal for Manchester City.

In the weekend’s Friday night game, Reading hammered Liverpool 3-0. Fara Williams opened the scoring with a volleyed strike, Remi Allen added the second from close range and Brooke Chaplen secured the win with 17 minutes left to play.

Women’s Super League 1 results – week 2:

Liverpool Ladies 0 Reading Women 3 (Williams 19, Allen 33, Chaplen 74)

Manchester City Women 5 (Ross 40, Houghton 45+3, Stanway 70, Christiansen 74, Scott 80) Arsenal Women 2 (Mitchell 45+1, O'Reilly 47)

Bristol City Women 1 (Dykes 29) Yeovil Town Ladies 0

Sunderland Ladies 0 Chelsea Ladies 6 (Kirby 22, Davison 56, 61, Ji 73, Aluko 82, Cuthbert 82)

Birmingham City Ladies 2 (White 14, Wellings 31) Everton Ladies 1 (Kelly 46)

