Enugu Rangers have a 'hungry squad', says Aguda

The Flying Antelopes have moved out of the relegation zone and the midfielder has hailed the input of his teammates

Godwin Aguda hails the winning spirit in Enugu Rangers' setup, and he feels they are a 'hungry' unit.

The Flying Antelopes were beset with injuries and sat in the relegation zone of the league for several weeks.

But the Nigerian champions have since seen an upturn in their form having picked ten points from their last five matches in the league.

And are now placed 14th place in the log having amassed 26 points from 20 games.

"We have a young squad and it's a hungry squad. At Rangers we don't like losing, we have a winning mentality," Aguda told Goal.

"We are a group of players who want to perform every week. If we lose we take it to heart. For me, that's great, it shows we have ambition.

"If we lose, it will be because the other team are better than us, it won't be through a lack of effort."

With the club still nursing the ambition of winning the league title, Aguda is happy with their progress in the last five games.

"The team has grown in confidence and is performing well. We have had a couple of significant wins in our recent matches, so we are going in the right direction.

"We are all working hard. The team is getting great support as well. I'm pleased to say we have continued to improve."

In their next Nigeria Professional Football League encounter, Enugu Rangers face Abia Warriors in an Oriental derby on May 28.