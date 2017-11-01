Enugu Rangers get new management board, Ogunbote named new coach

The Enugu state government has installed a new management and head coach for the Nigerian topflight outfit ahead of the new season

Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi has approved the appointment of a new management board and technical adviser for Nigeria Professional Football League outfit, Enugu Rangers.

The development is happening on the heel of Christian Chukwu-led board dissolution after an unimpressive start which includes their early Caf Champions League ouster last term.

Davidson Owumi was installed as the new general manager and Amobi Ezeaku retained as team manager at an inauguration event held at the Government House in Enugu on Wednesday.

Owumi, who will succeed erstwhile Chukwu, had previously played in the colours of Enugu Rangers and at some time held several managerial positions in the team.

At the same venue, Gbenga Ogunbote was unveiled as the new Flying Antelopes technical adviser, replacing former gaffer Sylvanus Okpala, whose contract expired in October.

Before joining Rangers, Ogunbote has previously had successful stints at Sunshine Sunshine Stars, Shooting Stars, Giwa FC and most recently leading Enyimba to a third-place finish last season.

The new leadership and technical crew were tasked to lead the team back to domestic glory in their coming 2017/18 Nigerian topflight campaign.