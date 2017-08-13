Enugu Rangers get Matthew, Bonsu boost ahead Sunshine Stars tie

The Flying Antelopes have got good news as they will be able to recall key players ahead of their blockbuster fixture with the Owena whales

Enugu Rangers have been boosted by the return of injured skipper, Etim Matthew and Nana Bonsu both of whom resumed training, and could be available for selection in Sunday's league clash against Sunshine Stars.

Matthew sustained an ankle injury in one of their recent matches and after missing out on some ties, club media officer, Foster Chime updates that the player has resumed training and thus, is looking forward to take part in the duel against the Owena Whales.

“I am happy to inform you that our captain, Matthew is back after his recovery from the injury he sustained. He has started training and we are hoping he will be able to convince the coaches that he is ready to face Sunshine Stars on Sunday. Nana Bonsu too has trained with the team and has increased the number of fit players in the camp,” Chime told Goal.

“We are yet to receive the greenlight in the case of Bobby Clement who is out injured. We also have Osamudiame Adun, Ousmane Pape and Nana Bonsu that are still on the injury list. We have three of our players in the CHAN team but we are confident we will raise a formidable team that will give Sunshine Stars tough time.

“We want to leave the relegation zone for good and a home win against Sunshine Stars will take us closer to our objective,” he said.

Rangers are 15th in the league table with 43 points from 33 games.