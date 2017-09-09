Enugu Rangers out to spoil Plateau United's party - Bulus

The Flying Antelopes’ coach has assured the Peace Boys that they will do everything possible to derail their title ambition

Enugu Rangers assistant coach, Tony Bulus insists they are out to spoil Plateau United’s fun at the Rwang Pam Stadium on Saturday.

The Peace Boys welcome the reigning league champions to Jos, in a crucial tie that would likely decide who wears the Nigerian topflight crown.

Bulus is adamant the Flying Antelopes will like to finish the season better than their present position hence, their resolve to make Kennedy Boboye's men suffer and probably, upset them if the opportunity presents itself.

“We are not in Jos to count the bridges and admire the serene atmosphere alone. We are here for serious business and we won’t mind standing in the way of Plateau United and the league title. We are the defending champions but the season has not gone the way we wanted. We are in Jos for serious business,” Bulus told Goal.

“We have had rough paths this season but this has toughened us and if we have another chance to right our wrongs, we shall do everything to ensure that Rangers are back among the top clubs in Nigeria next season.

“We have trained very hard for this and it is our believe that we can end the season with an away win in Jos. We know we are going to get favourable officiating with the game to be relayed live. Plateau United must watch their back from the beginning to the end of the encounter,” he concluded.

Rangers are ninth in the league table with 53 points from 37 games and are out of the relegation zone after picking a precious point from the jaw of defeat against Enyimba last weekend at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium.