Enugu Rangers title chase intact - Akpan Bassey

The Flying Antelopes currently sit in the relegation zone, but the shot-stopper insists they can still mount a title challenge

Akpan Bassey insists Enugu Rangers' chase for retaining the Nigeria Professional Football League title is still intact.

The topflight champions are currently 13 points behind leaders, Plateau United after suffering a comprehensive 4-0 defeat at the hands of rivals, Abia Warriors last weekend.

However, Bassey believes that there is enough experience at the club to see the team climb up the table in the coming months.

"There's plenty of experience in the players to mount a challenge. We'll work together and hopefully get some good results," Bassey told Goal.

"We are certainly not writing ourselves out of it just yet. We're confident we can go on a run and get right back into it.

"It is going to be interesting between now and the end of the season, that's for sure."

Rangers return to league action when they host Nasarawa United at the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium on Sunday.