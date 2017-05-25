Enyimba aim to compound Sunshine Stars' woes, says Leonard

Having defeated Remo Stars in Sagamu, the forward insists his side are eyeing an upset of the struggling Owena Whales at the Akure Township Stadium

Ugochukwu Leonard says Enyimba aim to compound the woes of Sunshine Stars when both teams meet in Akure on Sunday.

After securing an away victory at Remo Stars, the forward insists they will leave nothing to chance against troubled Austin Eguavoen's men, who lost at home to Lobi Stars over the weekend.

"We are happy resuming the second round with our first win away against Remo Stars," Leonard told Goal .

"We hope to build on our success against Remo when we face Sunshine Stars in Akure. As a team, we won't get carried away by the away win but focused on recovering our lost points.

"The best of Enyimba is yet to come. We are working together as a team and hope to pick maximum points or at least a draw against Sunshine. We hope to compound their woes at home.

"Personally, I hope to keep working hard to justify my starting place in the team. My goal against Remo Stars has given me a confidence boost.

"It was an important and timely goal for me and the team. I'm determined to give my best and score more goals to help the team's ambition this season," he concluded.