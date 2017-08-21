Enyimba’s Akas credits Eagles coaches for CHAN ticket

Chima Akas has stressed that the Super Eagles 'B' progressed to the African Nations Championship (CHAN) holding in Kenya next year because they played to the instructions of the team’s technical crew and also corrected the mistakes they encountered during the first leg tie against the Squirrels of Benin Republic in Cotonou.

The Eagles beat Benin Republic 2-0 to scale through 2-1 on aggregate and Akas who saw action for the 90 minutes in the return leg tie played in Kano emphasized that they came back home to specifically work on their notable flaws of the first leg and score enough goals that will take them to the next CHAN.

“It was a relief that we are through to the CHAN competition. It won’t have been a pleasant experience to miss out on it. We fought very hard and it wasn’t a surprise that we got the goals that we needed. We were told that if we play the second leg with fewer errors that it won’t be difficult eliminating them,” Akas told Goal.

“The Squirrels came with delay tactics to frustrate us but we were calm and when Rabiu Ali got our first goal which leveled in the tie we knew that we have started our road to recovery. It wasn’t long thereafter that we got the second at the restart of second half through Kingsley Eduwo.

“We are through to the CHAN now and the next emphasis should be on ensuring that we have a good preparation for it. We must correct the wrong impression our ouster from the first round of the last CHAN held in Rwanda,” he concluded.