Enyimba's Kelly Kester hails MFM's display

The towering defensive midfielder has lauded the showing of the Olukoya Boys in another tie both sides could not be separated

Following another keenly contested encounter at the Agege Stadium on Sunday, Enyimba's Kelly Kester hails the display of MFM describing it as a 'good fight'.

Although the Aba giants threatened the most, they could not get past Fidelis Ilechukwu's men. Thus, the tie ended in a 0-0 draw as both sides continue to search for a win after drawing all four topflight duels between them.

And the defensive midfielder, who believes the draw will help in their fight for a return to the continent, had nothing but praise for the Lagos side.

"It's no fluke they are second on the log, they gave a really good fight and a really good account of themselves and they are a really good team," Kester told Goal.

"So we pray, hopefully, they end the season in a good position.

Our plan coming here was to get the three maximum points but one point is not a bad result so we are thankful.

"If we don't win at home [against ABS], then the point we gained here is wasted so we have to go home to consolidate this point we've got and aspire to get to the continent at the end of the season," he concluded.

Enyimba are fourth in the log with 51 points from 33 Nigeria Professional Football League games while their Lagos counterparts are second, with 56 points from the same number of encounters.