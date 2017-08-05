Enyimba's Udoh eyes win over 'tough' MFM

The People’s Elephants skipper has stressed that they must grab their first victory against the Olukoya Boys to set the record straight

Enyimba's Mfon Udoh charges his teammates to wreak havoc on MFM in Sunday's Nigerian topflight encounter.

The People’s Elephants and the Olukoya Boys have met three times since last season, when the latter got promoted to the top division, and all the games have ended in stalemates.

But the striker is confident they can draw the first blood at the Agege Stadium.

“MFM are a tough side and they showed that by the fact that they picked a draw against us in Calabar but we need to set the record straight that we are better than them by beating them first in Lagos on Sunday. We are all ready for the game and we will show that at the Agege Stadium,” Udoh told Goal .

“We won’t allow them to have their way against us because we know what a positive result will do to our season. It was very tough when we played them in the first round and we had to do something special to pull a draw but we are more prepared this time.

“The win against Kano Pillars was very timely and we are hoping to consolidate on that with the valuable points against MFM on Sunday.”

Enyimba are fourth in the league table with 50 points from 32 games.