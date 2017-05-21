Enyimba's Udoh wants good start against Remo Stars

Enyimba skipper, Mfon Udoh has pointed that it is vital that the People’s Elephant learn from first round mistakes in the league and start the second round in devastating form as they face Remo Stars on Sunday.

The People’s Elephant ended the first round in seventh spot with 28 points from 19 games but Udoh insists they could have finished the campaign better than the position had they stayed focus throughout the 19 games they prosecuted in the said round.

“We have shown through the training we had that we have put behind us what transpired in the first round. it was not a pleasant experience losing points from position we could either consolidate on our lead or aim at picking at least a point on the road. We must remain focused and be ready for the second round,” Udoh told Goal.

“The best bet is to ensure that we start the second round very well. We need to outgrow some of the mistakes of the first round to show that we are making progress. We have made some acquisitions in the transfer market and it is our wish that these ones blend very well quickly and are very important to us.

“The tie against Remo Stars has presented with so much to ruminate about and we must use the tie to display the hard work we have put in during the mid season break. We cannot afford to fail again this term.”