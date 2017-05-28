Enyimba’s Chukwude expects tough duel against Sunshine Stars

The Aba giants’ forward has warned his teammates that they must expect a difficult tie against the Owena Whales on Sunday

Enyimba's Stephen Chukwude says he is expecting a tough encounter against Sunshine Stars on Sunday but stressed that the People’s Elephant have prepared all week to get a good result in Akure.

The Aba side are still smarting from their 1-0 away win in Shagamu against Remo Stars last weekend and the forward revealed in a chat that they are looking forward to improving on their last league game against the Sky Blue Stars when they face the Owena Whales on Sunday and that they have forgotten about their exploit of the past as they step out to consolidate on their good start to the second round.

“No easy games in the second round of the season knowing that all clubs will be out to pick as many points as possible that will enable them to either remain in the topflight or make them qualify for the continent,” Chukwude told Goal.

''We know that the game against Sunshine Stars will be tough and difficult because of the loss they suffered at home against Lobi Stars. It is good that the game will be played under closed doors.

“It was fun starting the second round with a win in Shagamu but we cannot continue to dwell on that with over 15 matches more to play before the season ends. Sunshine Stars will come with everything in their arsenal and we must be ready with the right strategy and frame of minds to nullify whatever they throw at us.”