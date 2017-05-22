Enyimba’s Chukwude praises Remo Stars’ determination despite loss

Enyimba forward, Stephen Chukwude has thumbed up the determination and willpower of Remo Stars who fought like warriors throughout the Sunday league tie in Shagamu hoping to turn the table in their 1-0 home loss.

Chukwude disclosed that the People’s Elephant dominated the first half of the encounter and they took one of the chances that came their way in that the same half but the former FC Ifeanyiubah player admitted that the Sky Blue Stars came into the second half like a wounded lion and would have changed the course of the result if not for their own hard work and experience they deployed.

“I have to praise Remo Stars for giving us a good fight. It was a good outing from them especially in the second half and they would have taken the three points if not for our own determination and experience that we used. It was a tough game especially in the second half after we had dominated the first half,” Chukwude told Goal.

“We were very happy to get our first away win of the season and we are going all out to ensure that we capitalize on our impressive start in the second round to see if we can still wrestle for the league title.”