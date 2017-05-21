Enyimba’s Koffi eager to justify self against Remo Stars

Enyimba midfielder, Franco Koffi is still gushing about his switch to the People’s Elephant and has expressed his desire to help the former league champions secure a road win against Remo Stars on Sunday.

Koffi joined Enyimba from Stade Malien of Mali and he has shown a glimpse of what he could do with his awesome performance in the Abia Federation Cup where they were beaten in the final by Abia Warriors earlier this month and the Togolese international revealed that he could not wait for the restart of the league.

“I am happy to be here and I will say I am delighted with how everything is going. It is a dream come true to play in the Nigerian league and I can’t wait for Sunday to come when the league second round will start. I want to show our fans and Nigerians what I can do also in the league having played in the Federation Cup with Enyimba,” Koffi told Goal.

“I am still trying to adapting to the environment and the style of play but I know that it won’t take me time at all. I am at a place I wanted to be and I will give my best to ensure that Enyimba are back to where they belong at the top.”

The Togolese international is among the players picked by Gbenga Ogunbote for the grudge match with Remo Stars on Sunday in Shagamu as the People’s Elephant begin the race to return to the continent after a lackluster season the last term where they finished outside the top 10.