Enyimba must work 'extra hard' for Plateau United win - Dauda

Following last week's loss, the goalkeeper said with determination the People's Elephants can get back to winning ways the league's high-flyers

Fatau Dauda believes for Enyimba to stand a chance against Plateau United they must work 'extra hard'.

Gbenga Ogunbote's men, coming off a defeat to Sunshine Stars in Akure last week, face Kennedy Boboye's table-topping side at the U.J Eusene Stadium on Sunday.

And the Ghana international, who acknowledged the quality in the Peace Boys' rank, says if they remain determined they can return to winning ways.

“We all know we are playing against a very good and determined side [Plateau United],” Dauda told Goal

“And to be able to pick all maximum points, we need to work extra hard, focus and also believe in ourselves as a team.

“A win will boost us for the title chase, we know we will not get it easy though, because every team is equally good in the Nigerian league either playing home or away."

Enyimba are ninth in the Nigeria Professional Football League log after garnering 31 points - eight adrift of Plateau United - from 21 games.