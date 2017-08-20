Enyimba must 'pick at least a draw' vs. Rivers United - Ibenegbu

The People’s Elephants midfielder is confident they will have a bright chance to nick a continental ticket with a good result in Port Harcourt

Enyimba’s Ikechukwu Ibenegbu believes they will brighten their chances of moving into the top three if they 'pick at least a draw' against Rivers United on Sunday.

The Aba giants are fourth in the league standings, with 54 points from 34 games but are only separated from the top three by goals difference.

And the midfielder is confident that, with third-placed Akwa United also playing away to FC IfeanyiUbah, a positive result against the Pride of Rivers will boost their chances of making it to the continent.

“We cannot afford to lose to Rivers United. We know they are troubled by relegation but we equally need a good result in the match to ensure we keep our ambition to play on the continent alive. It won’t be an easy match because we don’t expect any match to be easy at this stage of the season,” Ibenegbu told Goal.

“We are in Port Harcourt with the conviction that we are going to pick at least a draw that will ensure we keep our dream of playing on the continent at the end of the season alive. They will come at us but they won’t succeed because we have our plans well programmed."