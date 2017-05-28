Enyimba must be dedicated against Sunshine Stars, says Akas

The People’s Elephant’s defender has told his teammates that they must redouble their efforts ahead of their tie with Owena Whales.

Enyimba defender Chima Akas has charged his teammates to redouble their dedication and hard work on Sunday if they are to leave Akure unscathed at the end of their league tie with Sunshine Stars.

Akas joined the People’s Elephant at the start of last season’s campaign but the ex-Sharks’ captain stated that they the players must put all form of distractions aside and go to Akure with the right frame of mind to do the club proud.

“The game against Sunshine Stars has come upon us and we can only think of what we must do ourselves to go back home with a good result. We must be very hard working and redouble our dedication to achieve our aim in Akure. They will want to do everything to get a result but the fact that the game will be played under closed doors will be an advantage which we must capitalize on,” Akas told Goal.

“We can only work on what we must do to leave Akure without a defeat and leave the rest to posterity. We have begun the second round well and it’s very vital that we sustain it to the best of our ability. We can achieve a good result anywhere if we are determined to do so.”