Enyimba’s top scorer Udoh still injured, ruled out of Wikki Tourists tie

The coach of the People’s Elephants has confirmed that their skipper has not recovered from the injury he copped while on national team camp

Enyimba’s head coach, Gbenga Ogunbote has ruled Mfon Udoh out of the Sunday’s league tie with Wikki Tourists.

The striker is yet to recover from the injury he copped while in camp with the Nigeria B side prior to the African Nations Championship (CHAN) qualifying matches with Benin Republic.

“Udoh’s injury is worrying. He is out of the weekend match with Wikki Tourists because the doctors have not certified him ready. We don’t know yet when he will be returning to the team. But we are patient and hoping that we get to hear good news about him soon,” Ogunbote told Goal.

“We also have other players that are battling with injuries. We can’t use them also in this weekend fixture and it has limited our chances of fielding a strong side. We shall still go into the tie with Wikki Tourists knowing that we have to win with Akwa United and others still in contention too as well as us.

“What I know is that we have three matches remaining and at the end of the games we shall see what becomes of the teams and those that will represent Nigeria on the continent. Akwa United are presently occupying the last slot and they are above us on goals difference (and three points too with their home win over Lobi Stars on Friday) but we are not losing sleep because we know that anything can still happen in the remaining games,” he concluded.

Enyimba are fourth in the league table with 54 points from 35 matches but they must beat the Bauchi Elephant if they are to rival the Promise Keepers who are ahead of them in third place with 57 points from 36 games.