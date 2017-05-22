Enyimba’s Ugochukwu happy with first goal

The People’s Elephant’s forward is over the moon after his first goal of the season guided his team to an impressive away win.

Enyimba striker, Ugochukwu Leonard says he is filled with so much excitement after his goal sealed his club’s first away win of the season against Remo Stars on Sunday in Shagamu and has promised to always give his best whenever called upon by the People’s Elephant’s technical crew.

Injuries have limited Ugochukwu’s game time to just three since the beginning of the season but the burly forward who scored the People’s Elephant’s lone goal against the Sky Blue Stars is delighted that he has overcome his initial difficulties and now looks forward to the rest of the season hoping to stay fit and contributing his quota to his club’s league assault.

“It has been a difficult season for me to be frank but I am happy now that everything is taking shape and I am fully fit from all hindrances to my playing. I am delighted with the goal I scored today (Sunday) and I hope the result we got we reignite our ambition to return the club back to the top,” Ugochukwu told Goal.

“I have to admit that Remo Stars were very tough and they came all out wanting to surprise us but we are thrilled that we were able to repel all that they brought to the table.”

The win has shot Enyimba to fifth on the league table with 31 points from 20 matches and the seven time league champions will be on the road again this weekend against Sunshine Stars in Akure.