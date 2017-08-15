Enyimba were better than us, admits ABS's Makinwa

The Saraki Boys lost their first game in four outings and the gaffer admitted his side fell to a well composed hosts in Calabar

ABS head coach Henry Makinwa said his side lost 3-0 against a very compact opponent, Enyimba at the UJ Esuene Stadium.

Goals from Dimgba Stanley, Frimpong Eric and Ibenegbu Ikechukwu ensured Gbenga Ogunbote’s men defeated the Saraki Boys in Calabar on Sunday.

And the gaffer said his team lost to a more matured side, stressing that they will fight till the end for topflight survival.

"We played against a better side, senior players, more organised team," Makinwa told media.

"I parade young guys who cannot play under a condition we find ourselves today but that is not an excuse for me.

"They (Enyimba) showed maturity, they played better. They had the possession and scored their goals. The fight is still on until the last game of the season.”