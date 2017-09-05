EPL Manager Open Asia Championship is Back!

EPL Manager Fantasy is back with its first tournament of the new EPL Season 2017/18 - Open Asia Championship.

The New Season 2017/18 Open Asia Championship will begin on September 9 and end November 30, with top three finishers to be awarded:

Winner: Samsung Galaxy S+

2nd place: Samsung Galaxy S

3rd place: OPPO F3

Last season’s Open Asia Championship saw tens of thousands of football fans competing for the title of the best English Premier League fantasy expert, and valuable prizes, with Abdulbois Tursunov from Uzbekistan (team “FC ABS”) winning the tournament, and its top prize- Samsung Galaxy S7 Edge.

About EPL Manager Fantasy

EPL Manager Fantasy game (https://eplmanager.com), launched at the start of the last season, has become one of the most popular EPL fantasy games in Asia. With more than two hundred thousand users registering during the 2016/17 season, the game is a creative and improved version of the more traditional football fantasy games in which a user needs to pick a team of 15 EPL players (11 starters plus 4 on the bench) who score points based on their actual real-match performances in each matchweek of the English Premier League. Points are awarded for goals, assists, clean sheets, tackles, interceptions, and other statistical factors.

Users can buy new and sell underperforming or injured players each matchweek.

An important part of the game is a smart choice of a team captain for each matchweek. EPL player chosen as a team captain will have his points doubled (2x).

Changes to the New Season 2017/18

There are two notable changes to the EPL Manager game from last season.

EPL manager has removed its Super Captain edge, which allowed team captains to triple (3x) their points.

Another change is the removal of Team Budget increase edge.

The two changes have been made with the primary purpose of making the game less of a game of chance and more of a game of skill, as well as creating equal opportunities to win for both paying and non-paying users.

For more about scoring and rules, please visit Game Rules at https://eplmanager.com/game-rules

EPL Manager Fantasy features live EPL match scores and points updates with real-time data supplied by OPTA, the official media data partner of the English Premier League.

EPLManager is available in multiple languages via web browser at https://eplmanager.com and on mobile apps. Click on the icons below to download EPL Manager mobile apps.

