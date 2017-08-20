A new era for French football - how the world reacted to Neymar's PSG switch

Neymar’s arrival at Paris Saint-Germain caused an earthquake in world football.

The outfit from the French capital proved themselves among the world’s very top clubs, not just by spending €222 million on one player, but by attracting one of the game’s genuine superstars.

The 25-year-old Brazil international made his debut against Guingamp last weekend in some style. Not only did he help PSG to a fine 3-0 victory, he capped a man-of-the-match display with a goal and an assist.

It was a fixture watched by millions all over the world, signifying a rise in interest that both Ligue 1 and the club are sure to feel over the months and years ahead.

Using Goal ’s unique panel of experts from all over the world, here is how different regions have reacted to the move ahead of Neymar’s home debut against Toulouse on Sunday.

IGNASI OLIVA - Barcelona correspondent Goal Spain

“Thinking about PSG, it is easy to understand how Nasser Al Khelaifi convinced Marco Verratti to stay by signing Neymar. They are already world football's reference in terms of their spending power, but they have now built a team able to win all possible titles.

“In fact, they were already a good team, but they were just missing a big star. And they have bought the best of the stars, excluding Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo, who have already turned 30.

“I think Neymar’s move marks a new era in which PSG are going to be at the top and Barcelona, if thing aren't handled better, won't in the short term.”

FELIPE TORRES - Goal Brazil

“The arrival of Neymar in Paris was a great surprise for us in Brazil. He seemed to be very comfortable with Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez at Barcelona. He also loved the city! And everyone was expecting an excellent season for Ney in Spain because of the World Cup next summer.

“But, of course, we all know that Neymar has individual aspirations – he wants to be the best in the world. Playing alongside Messi, it would be very difficult to achieve this goal. He can be the star at PSG.

“Talking about PSG, there are many Brazilians players there and Neymar already looks very happy and confident. It’s his chance to be the main man! And, for sure, PSG will have many more Brazilian fans now. All of Brazil is #Njr10.”

