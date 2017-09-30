Erasmus tips Van Graan for Munster, but Coetze denies deal is done

Johann van Graan is a man in demand, with Munster and South Africa seemingly in a tug-of-war for his services.

Rassie Erasmus and Allister Coetzee will be colleagues by the end of the year, but the pair were not on the same page on Saturday when discussing Munster's reported interest in Johann van Graan.

Springboks assistant coach Van Graan is widely reported to have accepted a contract at Munster, who are looking to replace director of rugby Erasmus, as he prepares to take up a similar role with SA Rugby in December.

Irish media claimed in the week that Van Graan would head to Thomond Park at the end of the Rugby Championship - the Boks will round off their campaign against New Zealand next weekend.

And Erasmus did little to quell the speculation following his side's 39-16 Pro14 win over Cardiff Blues on Saturday.

"He's a good guy, it looks like he's in the running," Erasmus told Sky Sports, when quizzed on Van Graan.

"I can vouch for him, he's a very good coach. I think he would be a good guy to replace me at Munster but I guess there's also a few others out there.

"I know he's got an awesome work ethic, a lot of experience. Super Rugby titles, he's been involved, won a few.

"I think it's very close, down to one person, and the way everybody is speculating it looks like it's Johann. I can't confirm that, I really don't know, but it really looks like they're close."

Springboks head coach Coetzee was far from impressed when he was asked to comment on the rumours shortly afterwards.

South Africa's slim hopes of winning the Rugby Championship ended in their 27-27 draw with Australia, a subject Coetzee believed should have been the focus of discussion.

Coetzee asked: "Have you seen his contract? Has he signed anything? So how can it be official?

"What we need to talk about is this game [against the Wallabies], and the next one to come.

"But on the subject of Johann, he has no signed contract [with Munster]. He is a contracted assistant coach with SA Rugby, and those are the facts. What Munster might say is hearsay, there's nothing official."