Eredivisie play-off between MVV and Roda halted by crowd trouble

The second half of Thursday's Eredivisie play-off match between MVV and Roda JC was delayed after supporters of both clubs clashed.

Weapons were thrown into the stands from the pitch and the resumption of the derby clash was delayed by around half an hour before order was restored and referee Pol van Boekel could bring the players back out.

The game ended goalless but sanctions are likely to be handed down following the scenes of disorder, with the second leg scheduled for Sunday.

In Thursday's other Eredivisie promotion/relegation play-off, a late Cyriel Dessers goal was enough to give NAC Breda a 1-0 victory over NEC Nijmegen.

Elsewhere, AZ Alkmaar ran out comfortable 3-0 winners at home to Utrecht in the first leg of their Europa League play-off.