Eric Cantona: I wish Pep Guardiola was Man Utd manager - Jose Mourinho is too defensive
Eric Cantona has claimed he cannot understand why Manchester United appointed a “defensive” coach like Jose Mourinho and wishes the club had given the job to Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola.
In remarks that are likely to antagonise Mourinho, Cantona said Guardiola – whose City side are eight points clear at the top of the Premier League and playing some of the best football seen in this country – would have been the “logical” fit for United.
Speaking on the eve of the 25th anniversary of his move from Leeds to Old Trafford, where he helped usher in a new era of United success, Cantona told the BBC: “I cannot understand why United would take a manager who plays in a defensive way.
“I love Mourinho but I prefer to watch Barcelona play. I prefer the way Guardiola plays, and I would prefer him as manager of Manchester United. It’s more logical. I don’t watch Man City because it’s Man City but I would love to watch the team managed by Guardiola.”
Cantona – who won four Premier League titles and two FA Cups between 1992 and 1997 and was famed for his flamboyance on the pitch – added: “He [Mourinho] is playing in this defensive way, which is not the identity of Manchester United.
"Manchester United, it’s like Barcelona. I love Mourinho. I like his charisma, he is very clever, he takes all the pressure on him. I said before he joined Manchester United, I love the man. And I love Guardiola too. Both are great, but I prefer attacking football, when it’s more creative. It’s the way I tried to play all my career.”
United scored 33 goals in their opening 11 matches of the campaign but have since managed just 11 in their past nine outings. By contrast, City have won their past 17 matches in all competitions and are unbeaten in 19 this season, scoring 55 goals in the process.
Mourinho has come in for criticism at times this season for a perceived overly-cautious approach but the Portuguese cited Saturday’s 4-1 win over Newcastle as evidence of their ambition going forward.
“More ambition than we are [showing] at home, it’s quite difficult,” he said. “I don’t know who has more ambition than us. We played against Newcastle with Pogba, Rashford, Martial, Mata, Lukaku. The full-backs are not full-backs. Valencia and Ashley Young - they are wingers not full-backs. So I don’t know what you want.”