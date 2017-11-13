Eric Dier to retain England captaincy for Brazil friendly, says Gareth Southgate

Gareth Southgate has confirmed that Eric Dier will retain the England captaincy for Tuesday night’s friendly with Brazil, praising the Tottenham Hotspur midfielder’s tactical intelligence as well as his growing influence both on and off the pitch.

Southgate admits to being particularly pleased with the development of Dier, a player he previously worked with during his time in charge of the England Under-21 team.

Back then Dier was a promising if quiet centre-back, playing in the Portuguese top-flight with Sporting Lisbon. Now he is one of Tottenham Hotspur’s senior players, impressing in both the Premier League and Champions League for the north London club.​

“Dier will captain the team tomorrow night,” Southgate said during his pre-match press conference ahead of the Brazil match.

“It will be another very good experience for him. It’s important to remember that being captain on the pitch is just one element of being the captain, the other is showing leadership around the camp.

“The on the field part may help to raise the level of his performance and the bigger picture is that we want these young lads to feel the added responsibility.”

Speaking at Tottenham’s Enfield training ground, which has been doubling up as England’s base camp this international break, Southgate also praised Mauricio Pochettino for taking a risk on Dier — something he wants to see more of in English football.

Southgate has never been afraid to hand young players an opportunity, with Ruben Loftus-Cheek delivering a Man of the Match performance against Germany last week, and praised Pochettino for showing faith in Dier, who has blossomed at Spurs since his transfer in 2014.

Southgate was encouraged by last week's goalless draw with Germany (Getty)