Eric Johanna extends Harambee Stars goal tally

Sweden-based Eric Johanna took his goal tally to three with a late goal for Harambee Stars in a 1-1 draw against Mozambique on Saturday.

Johanna, who has eleven caps with the national team, made his senior debut on July 4, 2015, against Ethiopia at the Nyayo Stadium.

But the former Mathare United midfielder had to wait until June 4, 2016, for his maiden goal for Stars, when he scored the winner for Kenya in a 2-1 victory against Congo Brazzaville in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match at Kasarani Stadium.

The last two goals for the 23-year-old, who turns out for Swedish Third Division side Vasalunds IF, however, came against a familiar opponent, Mozambique.

The 2015 Kenya Premier League midfielder of the year - first scored against Mozambique in a 1-0 win on November 12, 2016, during a friendly staged at Kasarani.

Almost a year down the line, he completed his double against the same opponents in another friendly, when he hit home Kenya’s equalizer in the 85th minute to cancel out Domingues Pelembe’s 59th-minute goal in Maputo.

The friendly was a build up to the second match of the 2019 Afcon Qualifiers against Ghana scheduled for March 2018 in Kenya.