Eric Tinkler counts on his past experiences to take SuperSport United to the Caf Confederation Cup semifinals

Matsatsantsa's coach reveals that he will rest some of his senior players for their league encounter against the Chilli Boys in midweek

SuperSport United coach Eric Tinkler has been left with the arduous task of balancing the Tshwane-based outfit’s commitments on several fronts.

Matsatsantsa were recently held to a goalless draw by Zambian side Zesco United in their first leg Caf Confederation Cup quarterfinal encounter at home. But before coach Eric Tinkler and his troops can focus on doing the business in Ndola, SuperSport will have to return to domestic action with a challenging clash against Chippa United.

However, ahead of the clash, Tinkler admits that he will be forced to rotate his squad on Wednesday night as he keeps one eye on their trip to Zambia on the weekend.

“That’s why we always talk about having depth in your squad,” Tinkler was quoted by the Sunday Independent as saying.

“But you’ve also got to remember we can’t be making seven or eight changes. I doubt there is a team in the world that does it. If you watch the Real Madrid and Barcelona’s of this world, players play Wednesday, Saturday and Wednesday. What becomes important is how we rest the players in between and how we assess them. We need to make certain changes to certain players we believe need that rest, hence the fact that I have rested Morgan (Gould) and Yeye (Reneilwe Letsholonyane) in the past. That’s the approach we will make going into the Chippa game,” he explained.

Meanwhile, despite SuperSport failing to capitalise on home ground advantage on Friday night, the 47-year-old remains optimistic that his previous experiences in the tournament will hold them in good stead, but he has emphasised the importance of taking their chances.

“I think that they are going to play a lot more open in the second leg because they are going to need to look for a goal,” Tinkler said.

“We must take our chances when we get our chances there. It’s going to be a tough trip because they are a tough team, well-structured by the coach.

"The advantage is I have been there and I have experienced what it takes to win these knockout games. Obviously this is not a difficult trip. It’s a two-hour trip. It’s like going to Cape Town, which is great because if you go to places like Algeria and Tunisia, it can take you 28-36 hours to get there. They’re around the corner. We will be prepared,” he concluded.