Erick Mathoho on first red card for Kaizer Chiefs: 'It was a hard lesson'

Mathoho had never received a red in his professional career until he was sent for an early shower against Matsatsantsa about a month ago

Kaizer Chiefs defender Erick Mathoho is pleased to be back in action after coming from the bench in his team's previous match against Golden Arrows.

The 27-year-old centre-back is already looking forward to playing in front of their Durban fans this weekend, and he feels the support Amakhosi have been getting from the KwaZulu Natal province over the years has been overwhelming.

“I love to play in Durban. We always enjoy that special vibe in the stadium. The KZN supporters really make us happy and they motivate us so much. As a result, we push ourselves to make them happy,” Mathoho told the media.

Speaking about the red card he received against SuperSport United, Mathoho admitted that it was hard lesson for him, before adding that it's good to be back in the Amakhosi fold.

“That was a hard lesson for me. It’s good to be back,” he said.

Amakhosi face Baroka FC on Saturday night, and Mathoho is expecting this to be a tough and exciting encounter, simply because the Limpopo-based side has been doing well this season.

“They have been doing well. It promises to be an interesting, but tough game, and I can’t wait,” added Mathoho.