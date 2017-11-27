Erik Lamela in frame for Tottenham's visit to Leicester after year on sidelines, reveals Mauricio Pochettino

Mauricio Pochettino has welcomed the return of Erik Lamela to his first-team squad after revealing the winger could make his long-awaited return to action against Leicester City on Tuesday evening.

Lamela has not played since October last year due to a series of complaints with his hip, which required surgery. He has been taking part in full training and played a reserve game against Chelsea Under-23s earlier this month.

“Good news that Erik has stepped up and is in contention for tomorrow,” said Pochettino. ”Always in a very busy schedule you need everyone fit to hep the team that is very good news for the team.

“After more than one year it is so important to feel again the emotion to play and compete. Of course [I am] so happy because he going to help the team a lot.”

Spurs are in need of a positive result following a disappointing 1-1 draw with managerless West Brom on Saturday, a result which saw them fall behind Chelsea and Arsenal to fifth in the Premier League.

Toby Alderweireld (hamstring) and Victor Wanyama (knee) remain out of contention and Harry Winks will be assessed before the game, having been suffering from an illness this week.