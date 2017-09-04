Erik Lamela and Vincent Janssen left out of Tottenham's Champions League squad with only 21 players named

Erik Lamela and Vincent Janssen have been left out of Tottenham’s Champions League squad, with Spurs only naming 21 players due to Uefa’s homegrown restrictions.

Argentina international Lamela has not played since last October after suffering from a serious hip injury, with no return in sight for the 25-year-old, while Janssen looks to have fallen further down the pecking order after Spurs signed Fernando Llorente from Swansea on transfer deadline day.

Janssen has already had to play second-fiddle to Harry Kane since arriving at the north London club last summer, and after a tricky first season, his long-term future looks in serious date following this omission.

Both Harry Winks and Kyle Walker-Peters have not been named in the squad, but both will be eligible to play as they are 21 years old or younger and have been registered to the club for at least two years since turning 15.

New signings Serge Aurier, Davinson Sanchez and Juan Foyth are included in the squad along with Llorente, as is recently acquired Paulo Gazzaniga as one of the two mandatory goalkeepers.

The team list features four homegrown players over 21 in Kane, Ben Davies, Danny Rose and Kieran Trippier, while 21-year-old Dele Alli will boost that number along with Winks and Walker-Peters to seven, one short of the ‘locally-trained’ minimum required by Uefa.

However, Uefa ruled also state that if a team is only able to name two players that are considered ‘club-trained’ along with two from the same association, they will be limited to a squad size of 21 players.

Tottenham squad

Goalkeepers: Hugo Lloris, Michel Vorm, Paulo Gazzaniga

Defenders: Kieran Trippier, Danny Rose, Toby Alderweireld, Jan Vertonghen, Davinson Sanchez, Juan Foyth, Serge Aurier, Ben Davies.

Midfielders: Victor Wanyama, Georges-Kevin N’Koudou, Eric Dier, Moussa Sissoko, Mousa Dembele, Dele Alli, Christian Eriksen.

Forwards: Heung-Min Son, Harry Kane, Fernando Llorente.