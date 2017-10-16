Eriksen provides Spurs some long-awaited home comfort

At half-time on Saturday afternoon Tottenham Hotspur's Wembley woes looked set to continue.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side had dominated once more, but again the goal just wouldn’t come. Bournemouth held firm and the Spurs fans inside their temporary home prepared for the run to continue.

With their new stadium still in construction, a season-long stay at Wembley appeared the biggest hurdle facing the club who had amassed more points (170) since the start of the 2015-16 than anyone else in the Premier League.

After beginning the campaign on a run of just two wins in 11 competitive visits to Wembley, Spurs had stumbled to two defeats and a draw in their opening three games at the national stadium.

And the ‘Harry Kane team’ - as Pep Guardiola had referred to them, before later insisting it was not an intended dig at the north Londoners – hadn’t even been able to rely on their talisman, at least not at Wembley.

