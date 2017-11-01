Ernesto Valverde not fazed despite Barcelona's first goalless Champions League group stage game in five years

Lionel Messi's side failed to score in a group stage game for the first time in five years: AFP

Ernesto Valverde insists he is not concerned after Barcelona failed to score in a Champions League group stage game for the first time in five years, with a goalless draw against Olympiacos keeping them waiting to confirm progression out of Group D.

Victory in Greece would have booked Barca's passage to the knockout phase, but the three points proved elusive on a night when Luis Suarez hitting the top of the crossbar was as close as the visitors came to scoring.

Barca last failed to find the net at this stage of the competition against Benfica in December 2012, but Valverde is relaxed with his team still three points clear.

"(Olympiacos) have done a great defensive job and were looking for a surprise on the counter-attack," Valverde said. "We have taken a step forward even if we have not obtained the result we were looking for to make sure of qualification.

"I do not worry about the lack of goals because we created chances and sooner or later the goals will come."

Valverde led Olympiacos to three league titles and two domestic cups during two spells in charge, and the home fans showed their appreciation pre-match with a banner near the halfway line that read, 'Ernesto, thanks for everything'.

"I expected this great atmosphere because football is alive here with a lot of passion, it was very nice," he said.

Barcelona midfielder Sergio Busquets added: "We played a good game, but it is very difficult when the other team defends so well."