Is error-strewn Joe Hart worth the risk for Premier League heavyweights?

The general consensus is that Pep Guardiola was wrong to usher Joe Hart towards the exits within weeks of taking the managerial reins at Manchester City.

Why would a coach with no Premier League experience want to part with a two-time title winner and the undisputed number one for his country?

How can the decision to overlook a proven performer and replace him with another English top-flight novice be justified?

Hart in Serie A Worst Team of the Season

Well, Guardiola has a picture in his mind of how he wants the game to be played and Hart’s face did not fit.

That is his call to make and he has resolutely stood by it throughout a campaign in which Claudio Bravo has shredded the nerves of those at the Etihad and Willy Caballero more than doubled the number of Premier League appearances he had made in two previous campaigns.

Moving Hart out has been questioned on a regular basis, but is his tale one of absence making the heart grow fonder? Would he really have fared any better?

View photos Premier League keepers errors 16 17 More

It is expected that he will be back on home soil this summer, with a season-long loan at Serie A side Torino coming to a close.

Various landing spots have been mooted, from Liverpool to Crystal Palace via Everton, Chelsea and Manchester United, but nobody has nailed their colours to the mast and admitted to actually holding an interest.

Who Man City could sell this summer

Jurgen Klopp has even gone as far as playing down the rumours linking Hart with a switch to Anfield – and he has endured similar troubles to Guardiola while watching Simon Miognolet and Loris Karius through his fingers.

The German has said: “We don’t usually talk about these sort of things but in this particular case I think we can. He is a fantastic goalkeeper, the goalkeeper of the English national team, highest quality, but we have highest-quality goalkeepers. It is not for us in this moment and hopefully not in the future – not because of Joe but because we already have two strong goalkeepers.”

Palace, meanwhile, appear to be in the running because they love a goalkeeper and seem determined to stockpile as many as possible, with Wayne Hennessey, Steve Mandanda and Julian Speroni currently on their books.

View photos Joe Hart Urbano Cairo More

It is, however, Liverpool’s reluctance to enter into the pursuit that raises the most intriguing questions.

Read More