eSports club jerseys included in FIFA 18

Have you ever dreamed of being in the FIFA video game series? Is the only thing holding you back a lack of footballing ability? Don't give up just yet!

For the first time ever, eSports teams will be represented in FIFA, with jerseys from some of the world's biggest eSports clubs included in this year's edition of the game.

Kits from Team Vitality, Hashtag United, Team Liquid and AS Roma eSports have all been unveiled ahead of the worldwide release of FIFA 18 on September 29, with special edition jerseys available in FIFA Ultimate Team.

While Roma eSports is affiliated to Serie A side Roma, Team Vitality is a French independent eSports organisation which has gained a large following online through its streaming channels and social media platforms.

Team Liquid is an eSports club that compete across a range of video games, including Starcraft, Hearthstone and Street Fighter, as well as FIFA.

Hashtag United have both a real world football team and an eSports side, and their kit is not just FIFA exclusive - if you really like the look of it, you can purchase the Umbro-manufactured kit online.

Maybe one day if you become a good enough FIFA player, you might find your own team included!