Essex in the driving seat against Hampshire at Chelmsford

Essex's bowlers took seven Hampshire wickets for just 16 runs to leave them firmly in charge of their Specsavers County Championship contest at Chelmsford.

Alastair Cook's 124, his highest first-class score of the summer, had already put the hosts in a strong position, though they were only able to add 117 more runs to their overnight score of 243 for two and were dismissed for 360.

That owed much to Kyle Abbott's five for 58 as the division's leading wicket-taker took his tally to 25 for the season, but Hampshire's top order was unable to follow that up as they collapsed from 18 without loss to 34 for seven.

Three Hampshire batsmen departed without scoring, including England international James Vince and Australian George Bailey, who approached a Jamie Porter delivery with an unorthodox stance and then left a ball that nipped back into his stumps.

Porter had three for 17 by stumps, while Matthew Quinn and Ravi Bopara had two wickets apiece, with Hampshire 92 for seven - still 268 runs in arrears.

Jack Leaning and Jack Brooks' unbeaten 165-run alliance took Yorkshire beyond 400 and frustrated a Lancashire attack missing the injured James Anderson.

The England paceman is unlikely to feature again in the Roses contest due to a groin injury sustained on the first day at Emirates Old Trafford, and on a rain-affected Saturday, Yorkshire's Leaning and Brooks made hay.

Andy Hodd added just three to his overnight 41 to bring Brooks to the crease alongside Leaning, who would end the day 118 not out, only five short of his best ever first-class knock.

Brooks surpassed his own highest long-form total and will return on Sunday six shy of a maiden ton, with the White Rose 421 for seven.

Dawid Malan's unbeaten 103 ensured Middlesex trail Surrey by just 17 with five wickets in hand.

Surrey returned in the morning on 265 for five, yet Kumar Sangakkara was out in the second over having added just one to Friday's 113 and it was not long before the defending champions had dismissed the team for 313.

Middlesex lost both of their openers with only 50 on the board but Stevie Eskinazi, with 67, and Malan put on 100 and the latter went beyond three figures alongside James Franklin, who had reached 63 not out by the close.

Anderson's international colleague Stuart Broad claimed a couple of wickets as Nottinghamshire followed up their 448 by dismissing Glamorgan for 187 to amass a first-innings lead of 261.

Chris Read, with 88, and Brett Hutton, with 61, both posted half-centuries for Notts to follow the tons made by Jake Libby and Riki Wessels on Friday.

Glamorgan's reply never really got going, with half-centurion Aneurin Donald the only one to score more than 34, as Luke Fletcher dismissed three batsmen and Broad and Hutton each accounted for two.

Only 19 balls were possible at Taunton, where Warwickshire took their total from 93 for three to 124 for three as Jonathan Trott reached 50 against Somerset.

The inclement weather hampered proceedings at Derbyshire too, with the hosts moving on to 200 for six against Worcestershire in the 23.1 overs bowled on Saturday. Australian spinner Nathan Lyon took his first County Championship wicket by pinning Alex Hughes in front on 53.

There was at least some play at Grace Road after the first day between Leicestershire and Kent was washed out, though the rain only relented to allow 47.3 overs, during which time Leicestershire reached 129 for two.

PA