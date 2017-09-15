Essex revel in fairytale ending as scale of success starts to sink in

As the Essex team bus pulled into Chelmsford’s County Ground barely three hours after the weary players had officially been confirmed as champions, the scale of what they had achieved started to sink in.

Victory at Warwickshire on Thursday had put the club, only promoted to Division One last September, on the brink of a remarkable County Championship title win. However, it wasn’t confirmed until Somerset’s defeat of Lancashire at Taunton was completed shortly before midday.

Celebrations the previous night in Birmingham had gone on until the early hours and, for some, into the morning.

But for Ryan ten Doeschate the partying stopped before 10pm, Essex’s captain who had been struck down by a cold marking his team’s triumph with a Lemsip and an early night.

Still, the reception the squad received at Chelmsford, with the entire club staff marking their return alongside a few die-hard fans, was enough to bring home to everybody how special and unexpected Essex’s first Championship triumph in 25 years really was.

Nobody was prouder than Ten Doeschate, who was appointed captain last summer and, after joining Essex in 2003, had spent 11 of his 13 previous years at the club playing Division Two Championship cricket.

“It will take a few days to realise the scale of what we’ve achieved,” he said. “It’s without doubt the proudest moment of my career. This makes up for all the years of struggle and all the years of near misses. The boys deservedly celebrated long into the night. But I ducked out early because of this cold. But I raised a Lemsip for them!”

Essex are a county rich on tradition and talent but short on money and resources compared to their more esteemed rivals.

Indeed, they are the only club in the top division not to host a major international this century and, apart from Somerset, whose ground is not a Test-match venue.

Yet hard work, talent and a thriving academy – eight of the team who beat Warwickshire were home-grown – have led them to an achievement some have compared to Leicester City’s Premier League title win in 2016. “This is a small club with limited resources so I don’t care how other people value it I just know what it means to me,” says Ten Doeschate. “For us it feels like a World Cup. You won’t have a better feeling than this.”

Two bowlers in Jamie Porter, who gave up a career in recruitment to chance his arm as a professional with his home county, and Simon Harmer, the South Africa spinner shrewdly signed on a Kolpak deal, have taken 127 wickets between them this season. It has, though, been a team effort, aided by the efforts of coach Chris Silverwood, who in his two years in charge has followed promotion with Essex’s first title since 1992.

