Ethan Ampadu becomes youngest Chelsea player in over a decade

The Blues had 17-year-old Ethan Ampadu make his debut to become the youngest player for the club in over 10 years

Ethan Ampadu has become the youngest debutant for Chelsea in over a decade after making his first appearance for the club at the tender age of 17 years and six days old. 

Michael Woods was the last player younger than Ampadu to step on the pitch for the Blues when he took the field against Nottingham Forest in January of 2007.

Chelsea 4/1 to win EFL Cup

Ampadu, who joined Chelsea from Exeter City in the summer, is the Blues's ninth youngest player in their history after he was introduced as a substitute in the Carabao Cup tie with Forest.

It turned out to be a big day for the young players at the club, with 20-year-old Charly Musonda getting his first start for the Blues and scoring his first goal along the way. 

Under-fire Brazilian Kenedy opened the scoring for Chelsea on the night, with Michy Batshuayi netting a hat-trick to put the Blues 5-0 up over Championship side Forest, who pulled one back late in a lopsided league cup loss.  

 

