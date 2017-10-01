Etoile du Sahel 2 - 1 Al Ahly: Ahly grab important away goal despite du Sahel defeat

Al Ahly suffered a 2-1 defeat to Tunisia’s Etoile Sportive du Sahel away from home in a CAF Champions League

Goals in each half from Alaya Brigui and Mohamed Ben Amor handed the Tunisian's a 2-1 win over Al Ahly at the Stade Olympique de Sousse on Sunday.

The home side got off to a good start as Brigui found the back of the net in the 16th minute to make it 1-0 and hung on to eventually take the lead to half-time.

Al Ahly came out guns blazing however and it was no surprise when their efforts were rewarded in the 65th minute with Salah Gomaa netting the equalizer soon after being introduced from the bench.

Ahly's joy, however, was short-lived as du Sahel reclaimed the lead 10 minutes later courtesy of a goal from Ben Amor's strike to walk out winners.

The two sides will meet again in the second leg during the weekend of October 20-22.