Etoile du Sahel - Al-Ahli Tripoli Preview: All to play for in Sousse as du Sahel and Al-Ahli renew rivalry

Al Ahly awaits in the semis for the winner of this titanic clash in Sousse

Etoile du Sahel and Al-Ahli Tripoli will have it all to play for when they lock horns in the Caf Champions League quarter-final second-leg clash at the Stade Olympique de Sousse on Sunday.

The Tunisians –du Sahel- held the Tripoli based side to a goalless draw last Sunday in a match played at the Burj Al Arab Stadium in Egypt.

Al-Ahli are forced to play their home games at a neutral venue due to political chaos in the country.

The 2007 champions, du Sahel, will be minus star Brazilian striker Diego Acosta for the tie after he was sent off in the first leg but will be counting on their unbeaten run so far in the competition.

The Stade Olympique de Sousse side recorded three wins and three draws on their way to the quarterfinals.

While the Libyans, Al-Ahli, will be hoping Muaid Ellafi’s good goal scoring form in the competition will be able to propel to the semis.

Al-Hilal, did manage to hold du Sahel to a 1-1 draw at their Sousse base in the group stages, something they will be hoping to repeat as it would safely see them through.