Eubank Jr would consider big-money MMA switch

While currently focused on boxing success, Chris Eubank Jr would be open to a switch to MMA if he was offered a sizeable sum.

Chris Eubank Jr would consider a switch from boxing to MMA, but only if the money was right.

The 28-year-old has a 25-1 record since debuting in 2012, with a fight against Avni Yildirim up next on Saturday.

However, if a significant offer came his way, IBO super-middleweight champion Eubank would be open to the idea of ending his boxing career to take up UFC.

"If the money is there, I will entertain the thought of transferring over to MMA," he told The Sun. "But, like I said before, you'd have to pay me a lot because, financially, I'm in a very secure position in the boxing world.

"So it will have to take a lot to pull me out of that position to MMA fight - but anything's possible."

For now, though, Eubank's focus remains on facing Yildrim in the quarter-finals of the World Boxing Super Series, which he is confident he can win.

"Training is going very well - I'm already at the weight required," he added. "As far as what I want to achieve - or should I say, 'what I'm going to achieve' - is great success in this tournament.

"I'm going in there to dominate these guys and prove to them that I'm the number one middleweight in the world, take this world title, take this Muhammad Ali trophy.

"That's my current goal and I'm very close to achieving it."