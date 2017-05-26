Eupen's Onyekuru ready for dream EPL move

Amid interest from Arsenal and few Premier League clubs, the Nigerian teenager has given the green light for a potential move to England

Henry Onyekuru revealed that he has 'always dreamed of playing in the Premier League' and confirmed he is ready for a move away from Eupen.

Following a remarkable season where he registered 24 goals in 41 games for the Pandas, the 19-year-old has been a transfer target for English topflight sides.

Also, Belgian outfits, Anderlecht and Club Brugge have reportedly joined in the race to sign the Nigerian winger.

"Everything is possible. Anderlecht, Club Brugge, England ... I still haven't decided," Onyekuru told Dhnet.be.

"I have had fun in Belgium, but I have always dreamed of the Premier League."

When questioned about a move to England with regards to his young age, Oneykuru said, “’Believe' is not the right word. I know I'm ready. I'm sure of that.

"I don't want to decide too quickly. Because it's a decision for life, which is very important for my family and myself."

Onyekuru is currently in the Super Eagles squad in France and is likely to make his international debut when the Gernot Rohr’s men play Corsica on Friday evening.