Euro 2020: Hosts, qualifiers & your guide to the new-look European Championship

The European Championship enters new territory in 2020 with the tournament taking place in a number of countries across the continent.

Governing body UEFA has decided to stage "a party all over Europe" to mark 60 years since the inaugural tournament and, for the second time in history, it will feature 24 teams.

With the competition being held in a variety of countries, there is no automatic qualifier, and each of UEFA's member nations will have to earn their place at the finals.

The qualification process has changed somewhat and the introduction of the Nations League has led to some confusion, but luckily Goal is here to break matters down.

EURO 2020 HOSTS

View photos Euro 2020 Henri Delaunay Cup 14112016 More

In 2020 the European Championship will be held in 13 different venues across 13 different cities in 13 different nations. The 13 venues were confirmed on September 19, 2014.

Of the 13 venues, 12 will stage at least three group stage games and a knock-out round tie each. The breakdown of venues and games can be seen in the table below.

Games Country City Stadium Group stage & Round of 16 Belgium Brussels Eurostadium Group stage & Round of 16 Denmark Copenhagen Parken Stadium Group stage & Round of 16 Hungary Budapest Ferenc Puskas Stadium Group stage & Round of 16 Ireland Dublin Aviva Stadium Group stage & Round of 16 Netherlands Amsterdam Johann Cruijff Arena Group stage & Round of 16 Romania Bucharest Arena Nationala Group stage & Round of 16 Scotland Glasgow Hampden Park Group stage & Round of 16 Spain Bilbao San Mames Stadium Group stage & Quarter-final Azerbaijan Baku National Stadium Group stage & Quarter-final Germany Munich Allianz Arena Group stage & Quarter-final Italy Rome Stadio Olimpico Group stage & Quarter-final Russia Saint Petersburg Krestovsky Stadium Semi-finals & Final England London Wembley Stadium

Why is Euro 2020 being held across 13 venues?

The decision to expand the European Championship to span the continent instead of being confined to one or two host nations was made by UEFA's Executive Committee in 2012 as a way to mark the 60th anniversary of the tournament.

FIFA President Gianni Infantino, who was then UEFA General Secretary, explained that "instead of having a party in one country, we will have a party all over Europe in the summer of 2020."

"An opportunity like this, to give many cities and many countries the possibility to host even just one part of a EURO, is certainly an excellent thing, especially in times when you have an economic situation where you cannot expect countries to invest in facilities in the way that such an event requires," said Infantino.

It remains unclear whether UEFA will continue with such an approach to the staging of their flagship international tournament after 2020, but Infantino has suggested that it would be a one-off.

Euro 2020 final

The final of Euro 2020 will be held at Wembley Stadium in London, which is the home of the England national team. The venue, affectionately known as 'The Home of Football', will also be used for the two semi-final games.

Redeveloped and re-opened in 2007, the new state-of-the-art facility has a capacity of 90,000 and has hosted FA Cup and League Cup finals, as well as the Community Shield.

View photos Wembley More

Read More