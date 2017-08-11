Europa League bought Mourinho time... now he must deliver title challenge

COMMENT

Jose Mourinho gambled everything on the Europa League last season and it paid off. Manchester United’s football excited precisely nobody but that won’t have bothered the manager. The world’s most expensive squad may not have competed for the title but they earned their way back to the Champions League regardless.

His first major success last term then can be said to have been dampening down expectations to such an extent that supporters felt finishing the season in sixth place and with the Europa League title represented success.

Mourinho has reset United’s style of play and made them robust; a team of bruisers. The physically-imposing trio of Victor Lindelof, Romelu Lukaku and Nemanja Matic have been added to a squad which already contained giants such as Eric Bailly and Marouane Fellaini. United’s focus this year will be very much on winning the physical battles and pretty football patterns will have to wait.

Equipped with the costliest striker in Premier League history, United will now be expected to improve on last season’s finish. Lukaku hit 25 goals last season and provides Mourinho with a younger, more mobile replacement for the injured Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Lukaku looks a good fit for a Mourinho team. Notoriously distrustful of inexperienced players, Mourinho will be encouraged by the improvements made by the Belgian since giving him the boot at Chelsea.

While there are suggestions that the player himself would have preferred a move back to Stamford Bridge – where Alvaro Morata ended up – he looks an altogether better for fit for United than the Spaniard. Lukaku brings a guarantee of goals and should be able to pick up Zlatan’s mantle in netting with regularity against the league’s lesser lights. Question marks remain over his competence in the bigger matches against title rivals but if he’s occupying defenders that should at least permit his colleagues in the strike force a little more space to work.

The attacking line has been trimmed right back with captain Wayne Rooney departing and Zlatan expected to sign back for the club only when he recovers. In the meantime there will be opportunities for the likes of Juan Mata, Marcus Rashford, Jesse Lingard and Anthony Martial.

There is no doubting Mourinho’s fondness for Rashford. He admires not only the 19-year-old’s ability on the field of play but also his tenacity and his ability to cope with setbacks. Last season brought the Sophomore curse for the England international who, after a stunning breakout campaign, suffered a rapid decline in his scoring rate. Long scoreless spells followed and he was forced to settle for an intermittent role. There is little or no chance of him ousting Lukaku from the centre-forward berth. Mourinho has not spent £75m on a substitute.

That means Rashford will be competing on the flanks where Mourinho has plenty of other options. Potential signing Ivan Perisic should command the slot on the left with Martial, Lingard, Mata and Henrikh Mkhitaryan all jostling for a place in attack too. Martial has been suggested as a possible signing for Inter as part of any Perisic deal and there is no question that he needs to raise his game.

