When is the Europa League group stage draw? Everything you need to know

The long road to the Europa League final will begin for many clubs when the competition's group-stage draw takes place on Friday.

For others, the journey has already begun in the qualifying rounds that have been played throughout the summer.

The drawing of the 12 groups marks the start of the competition proper, however, and will see a number of high-profile clubs join the party this year.

With a place in next season's Champions League the prize for the winner, Goal has all the information you all you need to know about the Europa League group-stage draw.

WHEN AND WHERE IS THE DRAW?

View photos Wayne Rooney Everton More

Event Date Venue Europa League group stage draw Friday, August 25 Grimaldi Forum, Monaco

The draw for the 2017-18 Europa League group stage will take place at 13:00 CEST (12:00 BST / 07:00 ET) on Friday, August 25.

Unlike the draws for previous rounds, which were held in Nyon, Switzerland, the group-stage draw will be held at the Grimaldi Forum in Monaco.

The Europa League Player of the Season award for 2016-17 will also be presented at the ceremony. Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Henrikh Mkhitaryan and Paul Pogba are the nominees.

WHAT TEAMS ARE IN THE DRAW?

Team Pot Arsenal 1 Lyon 1 Villarreal 1 Lazio 1 Real Sociedad 1, 2 or 3 Lokomotiv Moscow 1, 2 or 3 Hertha BSC 1, 2, 3 or 4 Koln 2, 3 or 4 Vitoria Guimaraes 2, 3 or 4 Atalanta 2, 3 or 4 Zulte Waregem 2, 3 or 4 Zorya Luhansk 2, 3 or 4 Konyaspor 3 or 4 Vitesse 3 or 4 Fastav Zlin 3 or 4 Lugano 4

The group stage of the Europa League comprises 48 teams, with 16 of them (listed above) entering at this stage. The field is completed by 22 teams progressing from the Europa League play-off round and the 10 teams eliminated in the Champions League play-off round.

Teams are subsequently divided into four pots of 12 teams each, with the 12 groups containing one team from each pot. Each group cannot contain more than one team from the same association.

Each team's pot is decided by their UEFA club coefficient, which is a score they are given based on their performance in the Champions League and Europa League over the past five seasons as well as the strength of the league they play in.

Of the 16 teams entering directly at the group stage, Arsenal have the highest coefficient (105.192) and Lugano the lowest (6.415).

View photos Europa League draw 2016-17 More

When does the group stage kick-off?

The first games of the 2017-18 Europa League group stage take place on September 14, and the final matches will be played on December 7.

Read More