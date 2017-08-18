Europa League qualifying: Draw, scores & guide to every stage

Manchester United qualified for the Champions League by virtue of the fact that they won the Europa League and plenty of top clubs will be aiming to replicate that this season.

Arsenal will compete in the tournament this year having finished fifth in the Premier League, as will Ligue 1 giants Lyon and La Liga outfit Villarreal, so fans are guaranteed top-level football.

Those teams will enter at the group stage, which doesn't get under way until September 16, but the tournament has been ongoing since June, with two qualifying rounds already decided and some surprising results therein.

The various routes to the group stage can be somewhat confusing and complex, but Goal has your complete guide to every round, featuring fully updated draws, scores and qualified teams and an explanation of how each stage works.

GROUP STAGE AS IT STANDS

Pot 1 Pot 2 Pot 3 Pot TBC Arsenal Real Sociedad (1, 2 or 3) Lyon Lokomotiv Moscow (1, 2, 3 or 4) Villarreal Hertha Berlin (1, 2, 3 or 4) Lazio FC Koln (1, 2, 3 or 4) Vitoria Guimaraes (1, 2, 3 or 4) Atalanta (2, 3 or 4) Zulte Waragem (2, 3 or 4) Zorya Luhansk (2, 3 or 4) Konyaspor (2, 3 or 4) Vitesse (2, 3 or 4) Fastav Zlin (2, 3 or 4) Lugano (2, 3 or 4)

The Europa League group stage will feature 48 teams spread across 12 four-team groups. Sixteen teams automatically qualify for the group stage of the competition and they are then joined by the 22 winners of the play-off as well as the 10 losers of the Champions League play-off.

Teams will be divided into four seeding pots of 12 for the draw and those details will be finalised when all participating teams are known. Arsenal, Lyon, Villarreal and Lazio will definitely be in Pot 1, but the remainder are yet to be confirmed.

The group-stage draw will be held on August 25 in Monaco and matches will then start on September 16, running until December 7. The top two teams from each group will qualify for the knockout stage, where they will be joined by the eight Champions League teams that finished third in their groups.

PLAY-OFF ROUND

Team Agg. Team Leg 1 Leg 2 Shkendija 0-6 AC Milan 0-6 Aug 24 Osijek 1-2 Austria Wien 1-2 Aug 24 Red Star Belgrade 2-3 Krasnodar 2-3 Aug 24 Club Brugge 0-0 AEK Athens 0-0 Aug 24 Maritimo 0-0 Dynamo Kiev 0-0 Aug 24 Panathinaikos 2-3 Athletic Bilbao 2-3 Aug 24 Apolln Limassol 3-2 Midtjylland 3-2 Aug 24 FH 1-2 Braga 1-2 Aug 24 Everton 2-0 Hajduk Split 2-0 Aug 24 Viitorul Constanta 1-3 Red Bull Salzburg 1-3 Aug 24 Vardar 2-0 Fenerbahce 2-0 Aug 24 Ajax 0-1 Rosenborg 0-1 Aug 24 Rheindorf Altach 0-1 Maccabi Tel-Aviv 0-1 Aug 24 BATE Borisov 1-1 Oleksandriya 1-1 Aug 24 Dinamo Zagreb 1-1 Skenderbeu 1-1 Aug 24 Domzale 1-1 Marseille 1-1 Aug 24 Partizan 0-0 Videoton 0-0 Aug 24 Utrecht 1-0 Zenit 1-0 Aug 24 Legia Warsaw 1-1 Sheriff Tiraspol 1-1 Aug 24 Viktoria Plzen 3-1 AEK Larnaca 3-1 Aug 24 PAOK 3-1 Ostersund 3-1 Aug 24

A total of 44 teams enter the play-offs for a place in the group stage of the Europa League, with the 15 losers of the Champions League third qualifying round dropping into the tournament alongside the 29 winners from the third qualifying round.

Last year's finalists Ajax were drawn against Rosenborg, while AC Milan take on Macedonian outfit Skendija. Premier League side Everton have been handed a tricky tie against Hajduk Split, while 2008 winners Zenit face Dutch team Utrecht.

THIRD QUALIFYING ROUND

The draw for the third qualifying round took place at the UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland on July 14. This stage of the competition features 58 teams, with 25 new clubs joining the 33 winners of the second qualifying round.

The likes of Everton, AC Milan, PSV Eindhoven and Zenit are among the 25 new teams to join the tournament at this point.

Teams were separated into four groups of 12 teams (six seeded, six unseeded) and one group of 10 teams (five seeded, five unseeded). Seeding for the third qualifying round was based on UEFA coefficient and those teams who emerged from the second qualifying round took the higher coefficient of the two teams from that tie, regardless.

