Europa League underdogs Ostersund through to knock-out phase under English coach Graham Potter

The unfancied Swedish side are through to the last 32 - TT NEWS AGENCY

Europa League underdogs Ostersund booked their place in the round of 32 for the first time, with Graham Potter's side completing the double over FK Zorya.

Potter, the 42-year-old Englishman, has defied the odds to keep the unfancied Swedes unbeaten at home in Group J and they will be in the hat for the knockout phase.

They received a helping hand through Dmytro Grechyshkin's own goal, but Saman Ghoddos ensured they did not lean too heavily on that slice of fortune, making it 2-0 with 12 minutes to go.

Nice joined Lazio in successfully negotiating Group K, beating Zulte Waregem 3-1.

Mario Balotelli scored twice, including a penalty, to continue his good form in the competition, before later efforts from Brian Hamalainen and Adrien Aoutsa cancelled each other out.

Cedric Bakambu netted twice as Villarreal qualified with a 3-2 victory at Astana.

The Spanish side guaranteed top spot in Group A courtesy of three points which also ended the Kazakh side's 17-game unbeaten run on home soil.

Arsenal lost in Cologne but still top Group H after BATE Borisov drew 0-0 at home to Red Star Belgrade.

Arsene Wenger's side would have expected to knock off the Bundesliga's bottom side, but the worst defence in Germany's top flight kept a clean sheet and took the points through Sehrou Guirassy's 62nd-minute penalty.

Any of the three remaining sides could join the Gunners, with Cologne and Zvedza locked on six points and with an identical, neutral goal difference.

Athletic Bilbao remain second in Group J heading into the final round of fixtures after ousting Hertha Berlin from the reckoning with a 3-2 win.

Artiz Aduriz bagged a pair of penalties to draw the Spaniards level twice, with Inaki popping up with the winner after 82 minutes.

Bryan Linssen and Luis Alberto were on target as Lazio drew 1-1 at home to Vitesse Arnhem.